Woman, friend arrested for killing husband in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2021 12:20 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 12:20 IST
A 43-year-old woman and her male friend were arrested for allegedly killing her husband following a quarrel between them here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Saturday in outer Delhi's Alipur area, they said, adding the accused Sangeeta and her friend Nikhil John alias Rinku were arrested on Monday.

A day after the incident, Sangeeta complained to police that her husband, Phoola Ray, a vegetable vendour, had been missing since Saturday.

On Monday, she told police that Ray's body was found at a cremation ground in northwest Delhi's Khampur village.

A police team reached the spot and found his body with injury marks. “The body seemed to be two days old and had started to decompose,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said, adding a case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

During preliminary enquiry, it was found that Ray had been married to a woman named Rekha for 12 years when he met Sangeeta.

He had three children from his first marriage. Later, after coming to Delhi, he started staying with Sangeeta, who was a divorcee. The duo got got married in 2017.

Later, it was later revealed that Rekha had come to Delhi with the kids from their native village about three months ago and Ray left Sangeeta to be with her. Sangeeta used to live in a nearby place in a rented accommodation.

Rekha told police that Sangeeta had had a quarrel with Ray before the incident. That led the police to scan through the CCTV footage and to check their call records and Sangeeta became the prime suspect.

''After thorough interrogation, she committed to the offence. She said that her husband forced her for prostitution and also abused her physically and sexually,'' the DCP said.

She took him to the cremation ground, got him drunk and killed him with the help of her friend Nikhil, she said.

