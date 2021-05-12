Left Menu

CRPF jawan hailed for rescuing critically injured civilian from gorge in J-K's Ramban

PTI | Dusseldorf | Updated: 12-05-2021 13:06 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 13:06 IST
A CRPF jawan carried a critically injured accident victim on his back from a 50-metre-gorge along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, officials said on Wednesday, as his effort was lauded after Army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps shared the pictures on social media.

Naresh Kumar, a resident of Kathua district, was on the way to Srinagar from Jammu when he lost control of his private vehicle, which rolled down into a deep gorge before landing in the Bichleri Nallah (stream) near Banihal in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, the officials said.

CRPF spokesperson Shivnandan Singh said a quick reaction team of F/187 Battalion immediately launched a rescue operation on noticing the accident near Wagan village and shifted the critically injured civilian to an Army unit.

“CRPF constable Virendra Singh rescued Naresh Kumar #Kathua, carrying him on his back from Bichleri river after the victim's vehicle fell into a gorge near Wagan on #NH44 and helped him get timely first aid by Army doctor, thus saving a precious life,” White Knight Corps, the official twitter account of 16 Corps, said in a tweet.

The late Tuesday tweet recorded thousands of likes and hundreds of retweets with social media users saluting the CRPF and the Army for timely action to save a precious life.

Jammu sector CRPF also shared a video of the operation, showing the rescued civilian being brought out of the gorge by a group of CRPF personnel before being shifted to an Army hospital.

Another video, shared by the CRPF, showed the constable carrying the accident victim on his back from the scene of the accident.

“The rescue party found the accident victim in an unconscious state and after hectic efforts ensured his timely treatment at an army camp. After initial treatment, he was shifted to government hospital Banihal for further treatment,” the CRPF spokesperson said.

