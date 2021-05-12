Left Menu

U.S. returns $460 mln in recovered 1MDB funds to Malaysia

Malaysia on Wednesday said the U.S. Department of Justice has returned 1.9 billion ringgit ($460.22 million) of funds recovered from assets related to sovereign fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). Malaysian and U.S. investigators say at least $4.5 billion was stolen from 1MDB between 2009 and 2014, in a wide-ranging scandal that has implicated high-level officials, banks and financial institutions around the world.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-05-2021 13:17 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 13:14 IST
U.S. returns $460 mln in recovered 1MDB funds to Malaysia
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Malaysia on Wednesday said the U.S. Department of Justice has returned 1.9 billion ringgit ($460.22 million) of funds recovered from assets related to sovereign fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Malaysian and U.S. investigators say at least $4.5 billion was stolen from 1MDB between 2009 and 2014, in a wide-ranging scandal that has implicated high-level officials, banks, and financial institutions around the world. The United States has been returning funds it has recovered from seized assets that were allegedly bought with stolen 1MDB money.

Malaysia has so far received 16.05 billion ringgit ($3.89 billion) of seized and repatriated 1MDB funds, the finance ministry said in a statement. It plans to use the recovered funds to repay liabilities of 1MDB and its former unit SRC. 1MDB has 39.8 billion ringgit in outstanding debt, while the unit SRC has 2.57 billion ringgit of the remaining debt, the ministry said.

The funds - held in a special trust account - are sufficient to service 1MDB's debt obligations for 2021 and 2022, the ministry said. The account does not currently include the $700 million settlement reached with Malaysian banking group Ambank and the $60 million settlement with audit firm Deloitte earlier this year.

Negotiations are also currently ongoing with auditor KPMG, the finance ministry said without disclosing more details. Over the last three years, Malaysia has been trying to recover 1MDB funds from global banks, financial institutions, individuals and other entities it says have caused losses from 1MDB.

This week, 1MDB filed 22 lawsuits in a court in Malaysia to recover assets worth in excess of $23 billion. Those being sued include units of Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan, and Coutts & Co.

Goldman Sachs, which helped raise billions for 1MDB, last year paid $2.5 billion to settle a Malaysian probe into the investment bank's role in the 1MDB scandal. It has also promised to help Malaysia recover assets worth $1.4 billion. ($1 = 4.1285 ringgit)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

LG Electronics pledges $5.5 mn to fight against COVID, to help 10 makeshift hospitals across India

South Korean Consumer Electronic major LG, which completed 24 years in India on Wednesday, pledged USD 5.5 million around Rs 40.38 crore to fight against the second wave of the pandemic.LG Electronics will provide financial assistance of US...

Prosecutors investigating Austria's Kurz over parliamentary testimony

Anti-corruption prosecutors are investigating Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz over possible false testimony to a parliamentary commission investigating the fallout from the so-called Ibiza sting video that felled a previous government.Ku...

FOREX-Fed talk keeps dollar tied as focus remains on inflation

The U.S. dollar hovered above a 2-12-month low versus major peers on Wednesday, as traders hung on to bets that the Federal Reserve would remain steadfast in its easy policy settings ahead of data expected to show a sharp rise in annual U.S...

FTSE 100 outperforms global peers on strong earnings, upbeat GDP data

Londons FTSE 100 rebounded on Wednesday, supported by positive earnings updates from companies including Diageo, while stronger-than-expected monthly GDP data bolstered optimism about a sharp recovery from the pandemic-driven slump last yea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021