J-K: Grenade attack on police in Samba, no causalities reported

A grenade attack took place in Nad area of Samba district on Wednesday, infomed the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

ANI | Samba (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 12-05-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 13:41 IST
Visual from the site of grenade attack at Nad area in Samba. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

A grenade attack took place in Nad area of Samba district on Wednesday, infomed the Jammu and Kashmir Police. According to the police, an explosion took place on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday which was later found out to be a grenade that was hurled a police party in Nad area on Samba-Mansar road.

The police said that the grenade missed the target and exploded on the road, and added that that search operations are underway in the area. "Grenade attack at Nad naka area in Samba. No casualties or injuries reported, search operation is going on," saidthe police. (ANI)

