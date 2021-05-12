Uttarakhand CM visits cloudburst affected areas    

Left Menu

A day after a cloudburst hit Devprayag in Tehri district, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat Wednesday visited the affected areas along with his ministerial colleagues for an on-the-spot assessment of the situation.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 12-05-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 13:47 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter (@TIRATHSRAWAT)

A day after a cloudburst hit Devprayag in Tehri district, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat Wednesday visited the affected areas along with his ministerial colleagues for an on-the-spot assessment of the situation. Accompanied by Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal, Disaster Management Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, and local MLA Vinod Kandari, the chief minister also met the affected people and assured them of all help. He asked District Magistrate Iva Shrivastava to extend assistance to the affected people at the earliest.

The cloudburst on Tuesday razed two municipal buildings to the ground and damaged several shops. It also damaged pedestrian bridges, water pipelines, and electricity supply lines.

The cloudburst occurred over the Shanta river causing inundation of areas along its banks. A number of shops in the Dashrath Danda Parvat area of Devprayag were also damaged in the cloudburst. However, there was no loss of life as people had moved to safe locations.

