Germany to ease quarantine for fully-vaccinated people - source

Germany's cabinet approved plans on Wednesday to allow people who have been fully-vaccinated against COVID-19, recovered or had a negative test to enter Germany without having to go into quarantine, a government source said.

The changes do not apply to anyone coming from a high-risk or an area with a mutation of the virus. The easing applies only to people who have had a vaccine approved in the European Union, namely BioNTech/Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

