PTI | Panaji | Updated: 12-05-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 14:19 IST
Goa court to pronounce verdict in Tarun Tejpal case on May 19

A sessions court in Goa on Wednesday said it will pronounce the verdict in the Tarun Tejpal case on May 19.

The former Tehelka editor-in-chief, who was present in the court on Wednesday, is accused of sexually assaulting a female colleague inside the elevator of a luxury hotel in Goa in 2013.

The additional district court was to pronounce the verdict on April 27, but judge Kshama Joshi had then adjourned the verdict to May 12.

The court on Wednesday said the latest adjournment was due to lack of staff due to the coronavirus pandemic.

''The judge said they are operating with only 15 per cent staff and there was lot of material to go through before pronouncing the verdict,'' public prosecutor Fransisco Tavora said.

Tejpal was present in the court along with some of his family members.

While moving out of the court room after the judge adjourned the verdict to next week, Tejpal refused to talk to reporters, saying the matter is sub-judice.

A number of media-persons and lawyers were present in the court.

The Goa police registered an FIR against Tejpal in November 2013 following which he was arrested.

He has been out on bail since May 2014.

The Goa crime branch had filed a charge sheet against Tejpal.

He faced trial under IPC sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 (assault or criminal force with intent to outrage modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 376(2)(f) (person in position of authority over women, committing rape) and 376(2)k) (rape by person in position of control).

He had earlier moved the Bombay High Court, seeking a stay on the framing of charges against him, but his petition was dismissed.

