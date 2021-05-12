Landlords in Germany to bear half CO2 price burden for heating - document

Landlords in Germany to bear half CO2 price burden for heating - documentReuters | Berlin | Updated: 12-05-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 14:28 IST
Germany plans to make landlords shoulder half of the CO2 price burden related to heating costs which will arise from new legislation setting out more ambitious CO2 emission reduction targets, a government document showed on Wednesday.
Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet is expected to approve the draft legislation on Wednesday in response to a landmark ruling last month from the country's top court.
