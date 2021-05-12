German cabinet passes plans for more ambitious CO2 cuts - govt source
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet approved on Wednesday draft legislation for more ambitious CO2 reduction targets after a landmark ruling last month from the country's top court, a government source said. Under the new plans, which come as the environmentalist Greens top most polls before a federal election in September, Germany will cut its carbon emissions by 65% by 2030 from 1990 levels, up from a previous target of a 55% reduction.
Europe's biggest economy will also aim for nearly net-zero emissions by 2045, five years earlier than originally planned. Germany's Constitutional Court ruled in April that Merkel's government had failed to set out how to cut carbon emissions beyond 2030 after plaintiffs, including North Sea islanders fearing rising sea levels, challenged a 2019 climate law.
The draft legislation must go to parliament for approval.
