PIL in Delhi HC seeks sufficient infrastructure for dead bodies of COVID-19 patients

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was moved in Delhi High court seeking direction to Delhi Government and concerned Department to formulate a concrete plan with sufficient infrastructure to provide facilities to the people pertaining to the dead bodies probably infected from COVID-19 like a mortuary, funeral, transportation and handling facilities in this high time of urgency. The hearing was scheduled to be held on Wednesday but the concerned bench of the Delhi High Court didn't assembled so the matter adjourned for the next date of hearing.

The petition was moved by Mujeeb Ur Rehman, a practicing lawyer, states that the people of Delhi need a dedicated facility from the government to help them in handling and transporting the dead bodies infected of Covid, mortuaries for such bodies, and funeral facilities. "Expecting that the general public will come out itself to do all these tasks will be a foolish thought as Covid being a highly infectious disease and high fear of being infected is keeping most of the people away from doing such social service," the plea reads.

The petition also states that the people are keeping themselves away from performing such social services, because if done by untrained and novice people just out of harmony then they could get exposed to this deadly virus and in turn may be a danger for other community at large, thus, in view of this, a dedicated facility is also becoming the need of the time, plea states. The petition sought a dedicated 24x7 telephone helpline number to provide services in respect of any dead body, a dedicated transportation facility in respect of any dead body, dedicated teams of trained people to handle the dead bodies.

The petition also seeks direction to formulate and implement an effective and concrete plan with sufficient infrastructure to identify and prepare sufficient mortuaries for keeping all such bodies, identify and prepare for sufficient funeral places for the respectful cremation and/or burial of such dead bodies, invite NGOs and Volunteers and trained them with necessary training so they can be resourceful in performing this social service. (ANI)

