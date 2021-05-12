Left Menu

COVID-19: Indian naval ship brings oxygen to Mumbai from Qatar

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-05-2021 14:45 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 14:45 IST
COVID-19: Indian naval ship brings oxygen to Mumbai from Qatar

Amid the ongoing battle against COVID-19, Indian Naval Ship Tarkash brought two containers with 20 MT liquid medical oxygen each and 230 oxygen cylinders here from Qatar on Wednesday, a Navy spokesperson said.

The Indian Navy has deployed its various ships to bring oxygen and other medical equipment to the country under operation 'Samudra Setu II'.

The oxygen containers were facilitated as part of the French mission 'Oxygen Solidarity Bridge' and the cylinders of the life-saving gas were gifted by the Indian diaspora in Qatar, the spokesperson said.

The consignment was handed over to Maharashtra's civil administration for further necessary action, the Navy said.

On Monday, INS Trikand brought 40 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen here from Qatar as part of the French mission to support India's fight against the pandemic.

The Navy earlier said it has stepped up its efforts as ships from all three naval commands in Mumbai, Visakhapatnam and Kochi were deployed to bring oxygen and other medical equipment under operation 'Samudra Setu II'.

Last year, the Navy had launched Operation Samudra Setu as part of the Vande Bharat evacuation mission under which it brought back to India around 4,000 stranded Indians from Maldives, Sri Lanka and Iran.

As India battles a devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, several countries have sent medical supplies, including oxygen-related equipment, to help it tide over the situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chinese war plane enters Taiwan air defence zone amid heightened tensions

In yet another incursion amid heightened tensions in Taiwan Strait, a Chinese military plane entered Taiwans air defence identification zone ADIZ on Tuesday. A single Peoples Liberation Army Air Force PLAAF Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare ai...

COVID-19: IAF airlifts oxygen tankers from Indore, Agra to Jamnagar

Amid the shortage of medical supplies due to the COVID-19 crisis, the Indian Air Forces C-17 aircraft on Wednesday airlifted two cryogenic oxygen tankers from Agra to Jamnagar and two tankers from Indore to Jamnagar. The aircraft took off f...

Germany to consider spending more to meet climate goal

Germanys environment minister said Wednesday that the government is considering additional spending to meet the new climate targets it has set for the coming decade.Svenja Schulze told public broadcaster ARD that officials agree a program o...

Norway will not use AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, says daily VG

Norway will not resume its use of the COVID-19 vaccine made by AstraZeneca due to a risk of rare but harmful side effects, newspaper VG reported on Wednesday.Prime Minister Erna Solberg is expected to announce at 1600 GMT whether Norway wil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021