Left Menu

Delhi's COVID vaccine reserve exhausted, 100 vaccination sites forced to close: Dy CM Manish Sisodia

The Delhi government has been forced to shut down 100 vaccination sites over 17 schools that administered Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN vaccine due to a dearth of supply from the manufacturer, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 15:04 IST
Delhi's COVID vaccine reserve exhausted, 100 vaccination sites forced to close: Dy CM Manish Sisodia
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi government has been forced to shut down 100 vaccination sites over 17 schools that administered Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN vaccine due to a dearth of supply from the manufacturer, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday. While addressing a press conference here, Sisodia informed that the reserve stock of the vaccine in Delhi has been exhausted.

"We had demanded 1.34 crore doses, 67 lakhs each of Covaxin and Covishield. Covaxin (Bharat Biotech) wrote to us yesterday that they can not provide it. They wrote 'we're making dispatches as per directives of concerned governmet officials'. Obvious that these are central government officials," he said. "Our reserve stock (of vaccine) is exhausted. The centres administering Covishield vaccines are functioning but we have had to close the centres administering Covaxin. So, we have had to close down more than 100 centres across 17 schools," Sisodia added.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader also hit out at the Centre, saying that it should 'act as the government of a country' and carry out its responsibility and stop all exports. In a later tweet, Sisodia shared the letter from the vaccine manufacturing firm saying they are 'making dispatches as per the directives of concerned government officials' and would not be able to provide additional supplies required by the Delhi government.

"Vaccine mismanagement by Centre Gov- Covaxin refuses to supply vaccine citing directives of Gov. & limited availability. Once again I would say exporting 6.6 cr doses was biggest mistake. We are forced to shut down 100 covaxin-vaccination sites in 17 schools due to no supply," the Aam Aadmi Party leader tweeted along with the letter. The letter signed by Chairman and Managing Director Dr Krishna Ella also mentioned that there had been an 'unprecedented demand' for COVAXIN for vaccination programmes and in spite of increasing production every month, they were unable to keep up with the demand.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sisodia had also mentioned that the Delhi Government had ordered 1.34 crore doses of COVID vaccines in May but the Centre cleared only 3.5 lakh doses against it. Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting other capable companies to manufacture the two COVID-19 vaccines -- Covaxin and Covishield -- being already produced in India, and said the Union government should do away with vaccine production monopoly using the patent law.

With just over 12,000 fresh cases on Tuesday, the national capital seems to be slowly recovering from the devastating fourth wave it witnessed over the last few weeks, where daily new cases went as high as 28,000. Health minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday informed that over the last few days, the COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital has declined from 36 per cent to 19 per cent.

"Till we reach positivity rate at below 5 per cent and caseload below 3,000-4,000 cases, we can't be at ease," Jain said. As per the Union health ministry, there are currently 83,809 active COVID-19 cases in the city. A total of 12,44,880 recoveries and 20,010 deaths have been reported so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chinese war plane enters Taiwan air defence zone amid heightened tensions

In yet another incursion amid heightened tensions in Taiwan Strait, a Chinese military plane entered Taiwans air defence identification zone ADIZ on Tuesday. A single Peoples Liberation Army Air Force PLAAF Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare ai...

COVID-19: IAF airlifts oxygen tankers from Indore, Agra to Jamnagar

Amid the shortage of medical supplies due to the COVID-19 crisis, the Indian Air Forces C-17 aircraft on Wednesday airlifted two cryogenic oxygen tankers from Agra to Jamnagar and two tankers from Indore to Jamnagar. The aircraft took off f...

Germany to consider spending more to meet climate goal

Germanys environment minister said Wednesday that the government is considering additional spending to meet the new climate targets it has set for the coming decade.Svenja Schulze told public broadcaster ARD that officials agree a program o...

Norway will not use AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, says daily VG

Norway will not resume its use of the COVID-19 vaccine made by AstraZeneca due to a risk of rare but harmful side effects, newspaper VG reported on Wednesday.Prime Minister Erna Solberg is expected to announce at 1600 GMT whether Norway wil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021