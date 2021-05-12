Left Menu

Plea seeks to extend notice period to public, in draft notification 2021 regarding conservation of top soil, natural resources

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking direction to Union of India to extend the notice period to the public, in the draft notification 2021 regarding conservation of top soil and natural resources until October 31, 2021, or such further period till the Covid-19 lockdown subsist.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 15:15 IST
Plea seeks to extend notice period to public, in draft notification 2021 regarding conservation of top soil, natural resources
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Sushil Batra A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking direction to Union of India to extend the notice period to the public, in the draft notification 2021 regarding conservation of top soil and natural resources until October 31, 2021, or such further period till the Covid-19 lockdown subsist.

The petition was listed for hearing on Wednesday but the concerned bench didn't assemble so the matter was adjourned for May 19, for further hearing. The petitioner Sanjay Kumar practicing advocate through plea states that at the time of the Covid pandemic, when most of the states and union territories have imposed lockdown, the intention of the Respondent to change its policy regarding conservation of top soil and natural resources of the country by way of issuing draft Notification dated April 22, 2021, is not only questionable but also cast serious apprehension on its timing.

The petition, filed by Advocate Nandita Dhar further states that when freedom of the general public is affected because of imposition of lockdown by states and union territories, issuance of draft notification dealing with a very sensitive issue like conservation and protection of natural resources and top soil at such a time is not only uncalled but unwanted. As the draft notification is not only directly connected with conservation and protection of top soil and natural resources but is also going to impact the business of lakhs of industries dealing with fly ash, it is essential to extend the time limit for forwarding objections and suggestions on such issue, plea states.

The petition also seeks direction to the Respondent to make translated copies of the draft notification available across the country in the official vernacular languages as provided in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution of India. The plea further states that the court has directed that persons with disabilities are also part of the society and as such it is the duty of the Respondent to create such a mechanism where Disabled Persons and in particular persons having visual impairments and persons having hearing impairments shall not only have access to the website of the respondent but also have access to the public documents like the present draft notification. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Deescalate the situation immediately, UN Middle East envoy urges leaders

Stop the fire immediately. Were escalating towards a full scale war, Tor Wennesland said in a post on Twitter.Stop the fire immediately. Were escalating towards a full scale war. Leaders on all sides have to take the responsibility of dee...

Rajasthan to conduct rapid antigen tests in rural areas to check spread of COVID-19

With the coronavirus infection spreading rapidly in rural areas of Rajasthan, the state government has decided to conduct rapid antigen tests to detect COVID-19 cases at an early stage. Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Wednesday that th...

Chinese war plane enters Taiwan air defence zone amid heightened tensions

In yet another incursion amid heightened tensions in Taiwan Strait, a Chinese military plane entered Taiwans air defence identification zone ADIZ on Tuesday. A single Peoples Liberation Army Air Force PLAAF Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare ai...

COVID-19: IAF airlifts oxygen tankers from Indore, Agra to Jamnagar

Amid the shortage of medical supplies due to the COVID-19 crisis, the Indian Air Forces C-17 aircraft on Wednesday airlifted two cryogenic oxygen tankers from Agra to Jamnagar and two tankers from Indore to Jamnagar. The aircraft took off f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021