BRIEF-France Aims To Block UK Finance Firms From EU Over Fishing Rights Spat - Bloomberg News

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 15:16 IST
May 12 (Reuters) -

* FRANCE AIMS TO BLOCK UK FINANCE FIRMS FROM EU OVER FISHING RIGHTS SPAT - BLOOMBERG NEWS

* FRENCH OFFICIALS LOOKING TO STALL A REGULATORY COOPERATION AGREEMENT ON FINANCE AS PART OF BROADER EFFORT TO BRING PRESSURE TO BEAR ON UK-BLOOMBERG Source text : [ID:https://bloom.bg/2QbYm2x] Further company coverage: [ ]

