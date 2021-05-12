BRIEF-France Aims To Block UK Finance Firms From EU Over Fishing Rights Spat - Bloomberg News

BRIEF-France Aims To Block UK Finance Firms From EU Over Fishing Rights Spat - Bloomberg NewsReuters | Updated: 12-05-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 15:16 IST
May 12 (Reuters) -
* FRANCE AIMS TO BLOCK UK FINANCE FIRMS FROM EU OVER FISHING RIGHTS SPAT - BLOOMBERG NEWS
* FRENCH OFFICIALS LOOKING TO STALL A REGULATORY COOPERATION AGREEMENT ON FINANCE AS PART OF BROADER EFFORT TO BRING PRESSURE TO BEAR ON UK-BLOOMBERG Source text : [ID:https://bloom.bg/2QbYm2x] Further company coverage: [ ]
