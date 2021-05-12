Left Menu

Amazon says EU court agrees it had no special Luxembourg tax treatment

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 12-05-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 15:16 IST
Amazon says EU court agrees it had no special Luxembourg tax treatment

Amazon on Thursday welcomed an EU court ruling annulling an EU order to Amazon to pay about 250 million euros ($303.28 million) in back taxes to Luxembourg.

"We welcome the Court's decision, which is in line with our long-standing position that we followed all applicable laws and that Amazon received no special treatment," the online retailer said in a statement.

"We're pleased that the Court has made this clear, and we can continue to focus on delivering for our customers across Europe."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Adani opens regional headquarters in Singapore

The Adani Group has opened its regional headquarters office in Singapore with focus on the energy, infrastructure and technology portfolios.Adani Singapore SG Country Head Jeyakumar Janakaraj said Singapore was an ideal choice for Adanis re...

France is linking fishing rights with future post-Brexit financial services deal - source

France has said it will delay a European Union financial services deal with Britain until Prime Minister Boris Johnsons government grants European fishermen full access to UK waters, a source familiar with the French move said on Wednesday....

Skoda, VW line up 1 million euro aid to fight COVID-19 in India

Czech carmaker Skoda on Wednesday said it along with the Volkswagen Group VW has lined up one million euros around Rs 9 crore aid to support the fight against COVID-19 in India.Due to the serious humanitarian situation in India caused by th...

EU court backs group opposed to imports from Israeli settlements

A European Union court on Wednesday ruled in favour of litigants seeking to ban the import of goods from Israeli settlements on occupied land, rescinding a decision by the blocs executive in 2019 not to register a citizens petition they had...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021