Amazon says EU court agrees it had no special Luxembourg tax treatment

Amazon on Thursday welcomed an EU court ruling annulling an EU order to Amazon to pay about 250 million euros ($303.28 million) in back taxes to Luxembourg.

"We welcome the Court's decision, which is in line with our long-standing position that we followed all applicable laws and that Amazon received no special treatment," the online retailer said in a statement.

"We're pleased that the Court has made this clear, and we can continue to focus on delivering for our customers across Europe."

