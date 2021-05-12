UP: 1 killed in firing over personal enmity, 2 held

One person was killed and another seriously injured over personal enmity in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday, adding that two people have been arrested.

On Tuesday night, Shakir (30) was fired upon in Khulait village in Bilsi police station area which resulted in his on-the-spot death, police said, adding that another person was injured in the incident.

A case has been registered in this regard and the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem, Senior Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma said.

Sources said that the incident was a fallout of panchayat election rivalry, but police rubbished the claims, and said that the matter is being probed.

