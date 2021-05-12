Left Menu

IAF flown 1400 hours in 21 days to improve oxygen supply in country

Deeply engaged in the transportation of medical oxygen and COVID relief operations, the Indian Air Force has flown over 732 sorties of its transport aircraft and helicopters to move 498 oxygen tankers from both within India and abroad to help the country fight the pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 15:36 IST
IAF flown 1400 hours in 21 days to improve oxygen supply in country
Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft loading oxygen tankers in Bangkok (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Deeply engaged in the transportation of medical oxygen and COVID relief operations, the Indian Air Force has flown over 732 sorties of its transport aircraft and helicopters to move 498 oxygen tankers from both within India and abroad to help the country fight the pandemic. The Air Force has deployed 42 transport aircraft including six each C-17 and Ilyushin-76 transport planes and 30 medium lift C-130Js and AN-32 aircraft for this mega operation.

"In the domestic sector, our pilots have flown 634 sorties for 939 hours to move 403 oxygen containers which can carry 6856.2 metric tonnes (MT) of oxygen along with 163.3 MT of other equipment," an Indian Air Force spokesperson told ANI. The IAF has also flown to more than nine countries including Germany, Indonesia, Australia, Britain and Singapore to bring oxygen containers and other relief material from there.

"In the International sectors, our planes have carried out 98 sorties/clocking 480 hours to bring 95 containers from these foreign nations," IAF officials said. The containers moved from abroad by the IAF can help carry 793.1 MT of oxygen while 204.5 MT of other relief material was also flown in, they said.

The Indian Air Force has been engaged in airlifting of oxygen both within and outside the country since April 21 and has created special teams and crews for these operations which have also necessitated the creation of biosecure bubbles to avoid any infection to own personnel. The Air Force is also not letting up its operations in the northern areas where Indian and Chinese troops are deployed in a standoff since last year and summer deployments have begun which means the presence of a larger number of troops from both sides at the forward locations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Adani opens regional headquarters in Singapore

The Adani Group has opened its regional headquarters office in Singapore with focus on the energy, infrastructure and technology portfolios.Adani Singapore SG Country Head Jeyakumar Janakaraj said Singapore was an ideal choice for Adanis re...

France is linking fishing rights with future post-Brexit financial services deal - source

France has said it will delay a European Union financial services deal with Britain until Prime Minister Boris Johnsons government grants European fishermen full access to UK waters, a source familiar with the French move said on Wednesday....

Skoda, VW line up 1 million euro aid to fight COVID-19 in India

Czech carmaker Skoda on Wednesday said it along with the Volkswagen Group VW has lined up one million euros around Rs 9 crore aid to support the fight against COVID-19 in India.Due to the serious humanitarian situation in India caused by th...

EU court backs group opposed to imports from Israeli settlements

A European Union court on Wednesday ruled in favour of litigants seeking to ban the import of goods from Israeli settlements on occupied land, rescinding a decision by the blocs executive in 2019 not to register a citizens petition they had...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021