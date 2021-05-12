Man held with charas worth over Rs 27 lakh in Mumbai

Man held with charas worth over Rs 27 lakh in MumbaiPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-05-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 15:45 IST
A 42-year-old man was arrested for alleged possession of charas worth Rs 27.90 lakh in the western suburb of Andheri here, police said on Wednesday.
Officials of Mumbai crime branch's unit-10 was on patrolling duty in Andheri MIDC area on Tuesday evening, when it spotted the accused Sachin Mansingh Kadam carrying a bag and waiting for someone, an official said.
The patrolling policemen conducted a search and recovered 970 gm of charas worth Rs 27.90 lakh from the accused, who is a resident of Diva in neighbouring Thane district, he said.
On interrogation, it came to light that another accused had supplied the contraband and Kadam was transporting it, the official said.
An FIR has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said, adding that further probe is underway.
