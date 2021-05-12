Things moving in right direction for UK Vauxhall car factory, says Tavares

Things are moving in the right direction for the future of the Vauxhall car factory in Britain amid talks with the government, the boss of its parent company said on Wednesday after previously calling for support to keep the site open.

"Things are moving in the right direction but we cannot conclude until we have the approvals from the relevant administrations," Stellantis Chief Executive Carlos Tavares told an FT conference.

