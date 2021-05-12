Left Menu

V K Krishna Menon's birth anniversary celebrated in London

Indeed, Menon is credited with coining the term Non-alignment in his 1952 speech at the UN where he had become Indias chief representative, he said.Dr Mohan Kaul, founder, President of Indian Partnership Forum UK said Menons role at the UN will always be remembered for his leadership in the resolution of dispute on Kashmir.The long speech blunted Pakistans case and won Soviet Unions support.

PTI | London | Updated: 12-05-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 16:16 IST
V K Krishna Menon's birth anniversary celebrated in London

The 125th birth anniversary of V K Krishna Menon has been celebrated here with speakers recalling India’s former defence minister’s contributions to the country’s independence movement.

The event was held virtually and was hosted by Nehru Centre London in association with the V K Krishna Menon institute.

“People of Indian origin and friends of India try to remind themselves of the sacrifices made by leaders like Gandhiji, Sardar Patel, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Subash Chandra Bose and Dr B R Ambedkar but we forget the indispensable and crucial role played by Krishna Menon on the final stage of India's independence movement,'' said Dr Cyriac Maprayil, Director of the V K Krishna Menon Institute.

Sir Peter Lloyd, a former minister, said Menon was India's most brilliant and successful diplomat ever.

''Menon is best remembered as the leading exponent of non- alignment. Indeed, Menon is credited with coining the term Non-alignment in his 1952 speech at the UN where he had become India's chief representative,'' he said.

Dr Mohan Kaul, founder, President of Indian Partnership Forum UK said Menon’s role at the UN will always be remembered for his leadership in the resolution of dispute on Kashmir.

''The long speech blunted Pakistan's case and won Soviet Union's support. The western nations were in favour of Pakistan’s argument at that time. However, after that speech all hopes of Pakistan receiving international support for their argument were completely squashed. At the meeting, Soviet Union vetoed the UN resolution on Kashmir,” he recalled.

The 160-page marathon speech was given over two days during which Menon collapsed midway and had to be hospitalised. The speech remains an unbroken record and had the highest significance for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

“We may not be able to mark Menon’s birthday in the usual way this year, but we should pause to remember his considerable impact. We look forward to a time when we can come together once again to reflect on Krishna Menon’s remarkable achievements on the domestic and international stage and their relevance to the modern world,” said Tony Slater, V K Krishna Menon Institute Board member.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Poland brings forward reopening of cinemas, to vaccinate 16-year-olds

Poland will reopen cinemas and theatres on May 21, eight days earlier than originally planned, the Polish prime minister said on Wednesday, as the number of COVID-19 cases in the country declines.Mateusz Morawiecki also told a news conferen...

Afghan forces fight to recapture Taliban-held district outside Kabul

Afghan security forces mounted an operation to recapture a Taliban-held district outside the capital Kabul on Wednesday just before the start of a three-day ceasefire at midnight, a local official said. Taliban insurgents had killed or capt...

Adani opens regional headquarters in Singapore

The Adani Group has opened its regional headquarters office in Singapore with focus on the energy, infrastructure and technology portfolios.Adani Singapore SG Country Head Jeyakumar Janakaraj said Singapore was an ideal choice for Adanis re...

France is linking fishing rights with future post-Brexit financial services deal - source

France has said it will delay a European Union financial services deal with Britain until Prime Minister Boris Johnsons government grants European fishermen full access to UK waters, a source familiar with the French move said on Wednesday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021