France is linking post-Brexit financial services deal to fishing access - source

France is linking post-Brexit financial services deal to fishing access - sourceReuters | Paris | Updated: 12-05-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 16:25 IST
France has warned it will delay a European Union financial services deal with Britain until Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government grants European fishermen access to UK waters, a source said on Wednesday.
"We've made a link between the two," the source said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
