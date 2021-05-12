Left Menu

Army chief reviews security situation along LoC during visit to Jammu region

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 12-05-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 16:58 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Army chief General M M Naravane visited forward areas of the Jammu division and reviewed security situation along the LoC and in the hinterland during his two-day visit to the region, a defense spokesperson said on Wednesday.

General Naravane arrived at the headquarters of the Nagrota-based 16-corps (White Knight Corps) on Tuesday and visited the forward areas including Aknoor, Rajouri, and Naushera in the Jammu region, the spokesman said.

On arrival at the headquarters, Gen Naravane, accompanied by Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Y K Joshi, was briefed by Lt Gen Suchendra Kumar, General Officer Commanding (GOC), White Knight Corps, regarding the prevailing security situation, operational preparedness, COVID-19 management and the assistance provided to the veterans and the people of the region ''in our fight against the pandemic'', he said.

The spokesman said Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Naravane, accompanied by the Northern Army Commander and the GOC White Knight Corps, visited the forward areas at Akhnoor, Naushera, and Rajouri.

General Naravane interacted with troops deployed in the forward areas and appreciated the sustained efforts of all ranks of the White Knight Corps towards ''maintaining the sanctity of the Line of Control (LoC)'' as well as wholeheartedly assisting the civil administration, veterans, and civilian population, especially in the border areas, to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the spokesman said.

Later in the day, the three officials visited the military hospital in Jammu and reviewed the medical preparedness for COVID-19, he said, adding the Army chief appreciated critical care being provided by the doctors and healthcare workers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

