Mumbai, May 12 (PTI) Top stories from western region

Mumbai, May 12 (PTI)
BOM6 GA-COURT-LD TEJPAL Goa court to pronounce verdict in Tarun Tejpal case on May 19 Panaji: A sessions court in Goa on Wednesday said it will pronounce verdict in the Tarun Tejpal case on May 19.
BOM2 MH-MUCORMYCOSIS-DEATHS Maharashtra: two die of mucormycosis in Thane, 6 hospitalised Thane: Two COVID-19 patients have died due to mucormycosis, a serious but rare fungal infection, in Maharashtra's Thane district, a health official said.
BES 11 MP-VIRUS-YAGYA-MINISTER MP minister bats for 'yagya' to get rid of pandemic Indore: Madhya Pradesh Culture Minister Usha Thakur has said 'yagya' is an ancient method of purifying the environment and claimed such a practice is being followed since ages to get rid of pandemics.
BOM1 GJ-HOSPITAL-FIRE Gujarat: Fire at Covid care centre; 61 patients shifted Ahmedabad: A fire broke out at a hotel- turned-Covid care centre in Gujarat's Bhavnagar town in the wee hours Wednesday, officials said, adding nobody was hurt.
BOM7 MH-OXYGEN-NAVY COVID-19: Indian naval ship brings oxygen to Mumbai from Qatar Mumbai: Amid the ongoing battle against COVID-19, Indian Naval Ship Tarkash brought two containers with 20 MT liquid medical oxygen each and 230 oxygen cylinders here from Qatar on Wednesday, a Navy spokesperson said.
