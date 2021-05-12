Left Menu

Amid COVID curfew, 3 held with 175 kg cannabis in Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 12-05-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 17:07 IST
Amid lockdown-like restrictions, the Noida Police on Wednesday said it has seized 175 kg of cannabis being transported in a truck and arrested three people in connection with it.

The cannabis is estimated worth Rs 15 lakh and was procured from Odisha, while the truck used for transportation is registered in Rajasthan, the police said.

''The accused were held on Tuesday evening at the FNG Road by Sector 49 police team. The truck has been impounded after 175 kg of cannabis was found in it,'' a police spokesperson said.

The police said those held have been identified as Krishna, Vedram and Kunwar Pal, while the details about the truck owners have been gathered and searches are on to arrest them soon.

An FIR has been lodged at the Sector 49 police station under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the police added.

The incident comes at a time when lockdown-like restrictions are in place in Noida and the rest of Uttar Pradesh to restrict outdoor movement of people in order to check the spread of the coronavirus, officials said.

