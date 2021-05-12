Cops perform last rites for abandoned, poor COVID-19 victim

Karimnagar(Telangana), May 12(PTI): The Telangana police on Wednesday performed the funeral of a poor person, who died of coronavirus, after the body was abandoned.

Reeling under poverty, the family of 38-year-old Yamsani Sampath of Sirsaid village in Karimnagar district was also affected by the virus but had no money to take treatment or pay even for his funeral, according to Police Commissioner V.

B. Kamalasan Reddy. On Tuesday morning, Sampath left home and later his body was found on the banks of the pond near the village, and passersby informed the police, he said.

Nobody came forward to take the body for the funeral, he said.

Inspector Praveen Raj himself took the body to the Government Hospital and followed COVID-19 protocols. Further, he shifted it to the cemetery with the help of trainee sub- Inspector Rajnikanth, and the last rites wer performed,'' the Commissioner said.

The two policemen's act won appreciation among their colleagues and the entire police force.

