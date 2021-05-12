Left Menu

Cops perform last rites for abandoned, poor COVID-19 victim

Kamalasan Reddy. On Tuesday morning, Sampath left home and later his body was found on the banks of the pond near the village, and passersby informed the police, he said.Nobody came forward to take the body for the funeral, he said.Inspector Praveen Raj himself took the body to the Government Hospital and followed COVID-19 protocols.

PTI | Karimnagar | Updated: 12-05-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 17:20 IST
Cops perform last rites for abandoned, poor COVID-19 victim

Karimnagar(Telangana), May 12(PTI): The Telangana police on Wednesday performed the funeral of a poor person, who died of coronavirus, after the body was abandoned.

Reeling under poverty, the family of 38-year-old Yamsani Sampath of Sirsaid village in Karimnagar district was also affected by the virus but had no money to take treatment or pay even for his funeral, according to Police Commissioner V.

B. Kamalasan Reddy. On Tuesday morning, Sampath left home and later his body was found on the banks of the pond near the village, and passersby informed the police, he said.

Nobody came forward to take the body for the funeral, he said.

Inspector Praveen Raj himself took the body to the Government Hospital and followed COVID-19 protocols. Further, he shifted it to the cemetery with the help of trainee sub- Inspector Rajnikanth, and the last rites wer performed,'' the Commissioner said.

The two policemen's act won appreciation among their colleagues and the entire police force.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Goa records 2,865 new COVID-19 infections, 70 deaths

Goa reported 2,865 new coronavirus cases and 70 deaths on Wednesday, the health department said.It took the states caseload to 1,27,639 while the death toll reached 1,874.The number of recovered patients rose to 92,974 with 2,840 persons ge...

Pet turtle dies after falling from high-rise, its owner booked

Police on Wednesday registered a case against a man after his pet turtle fell to death from his residence in a high-rise in Maharashtras Thane city, an official said.The turtle fell from the mans flat, located on the 20th floor of the build...

Greece presents contentious labour reform bill

Greeces conservative government on Wednesday outlined plans to overhaul antiquated labour laws by liberalising working hours, a move criticised by the left-wing opposition and unions who fear the changes will undermine worker rights.Labour ...

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as strong inflation stokes rate hike fears

Wall Streets main indexes were set to open lower on Wednesday after stronger-than-expected inflation data fueled fears of tighter monetary policy to combat possibly a longer period of inflation.The consumer price index jumped 0.8 last month...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021