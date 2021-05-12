Left Menu

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 12-05-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 17:46 IST
Doctor booked for forcing patients to buy medicines from specific store

A case was registered against a doctor, who sent his patients’ attendants to a particular pharmacist and allegedly misbehaved with them if they bought medicines from any other store, police said on Wednesday.

On Monday, District Magistrate Indra Vikram Singh received complaints from attendants of two patients against Anil Raj, who works at medical college here.

“After a probe into the matter, instructions were issued to register a case against Dr. Anil Raj. Instructions were also issued to the medical college to ensure that no patient is exploited (in the future),'' the DM told PTI.

One complainant, Rajneesh, a resident of Mahmudpur village, said there was a huge difference between the cost of medicines sold at the store, recommended by the doctor, and others.

“He said that the pharmacist asked for Rs 7,000 for the medicines that were available at another store for just Rs 1,100,” Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjay Kumar said.

The doctor misbehaved with Rajneesh after he got to know that he was inquiring about the rates at other shops and asked his patient to vacate the hospital, Kumar said, citing the complaint.

A similar complaint was received from one Chand Miyan, and a case was registered against the doctor at Kotwali police station, the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

