Left Menu

How can we stop the next pandemic? Here's what a WHO panel recommends

The experts found crucial flaws in the global response in early 2020 - including a delay in declaring an emergency, a failure to impose travel restrictions and an entire "lost month" when countries neglected to respond to warnings - that let the virus quickly spread into a catastrophic pandemic. To address those problems, the WHO should be given the power to send investigators swiftly to chase down new disease outbreaks, and to publish their full findings without delay.

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 17:56 IST
How can we stop the next pandemic? Here's what a WHO panel recommends

A new global system should be set up to respond faster to disease outbreaks, which could ensure that no future virus causes a pandemic as devastating as COVID-19, an independent World Health Organization review panel said on Wednesday. The experts found crucial flaws in the global response in early 2020 - including a delay in declaring an emergency, a failure to impose travel restrictions and an entire "lost month" when countries neglected to respond to warnings - that let the virus quickly spread into a catastrophic pandemic.

To address those problems, the WHO should be given the power to send investigators swiftly to chase down new disease outbreaks, and to publish their full findings without delay. "It is critical to have an empowered WHO," panel co-chair and former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark told reporters on the launch of the report "COVID-19: Make It the Last Pandemic".

Co-chair Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, a former president of Liberia, said: "We are calling for a new surveillance and alert system that is based on transparency and allows WHO to publish information immediately." Health ministers will debate the findings at the WHO's annual assembly opening on May 24. Diplomats say the European Union is driving reform efforts at the U.N. agency that will take time.

"We look forward to working with our member states to discuss the recommendations of this panel and the other committees to build a stronger WHO and a healthier, safer, fairer future for all of us," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreysus said. LOST MONTH

Looking back at the early days of the pandemic, the experts noted that Chinese doctors had reported cases of unusual pneumonia in December 2019. The WHO picked up reports from the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control and others. But when the WHO's Emergency Committee met on Jan. 22, it stopped short of declaring an international health emergency. That declaration did not come until eight days later, costing crucial time.

The committee, acting under the WHO's International Health Regulations, also declined to endorse international travel restrictions, which would have slowed the spread of the virus. The experts said those guidelines need to be changed. Governments, meanwhile, failed to grasp that the emergency declaration was WHO's "loudest possible alarm", the experts said.

"It is glaringly obvious to the Panel that February 2020 was a lost month, when steps could and should have been taken to curtail the epidemic and forestall the pandemic." Instead of preparing their hospitals for COVID-19 patients, many countries engaged in a "winner takes all" scramble for protective equipment and medicines, it said.

The panel did not lay specific blame on China for its actions in the early days of the pandemic, or on WHO head Tedros, accused by the United States under then-President Donald Trump of being too deferential to Beijing. Lawrence Gostin of the O'Neill Institute for national and global health law at Georgetown Law in Washington, D.C., called the failure to point fingers a weakness of the report.

"The report does not single out any government, agency, or actor for their actions or inactions in impeding the response —hurting the ability of WHO to adapt for the future," he said. "In particular, despite marked delays in China's reporting of a novel outbreak in Wuhan and its impeding WHO in finding the pandemic’s origins, the (panel) did not seek to hold the government accountable."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ECP confirms high-profile sponsors for South Sudan Oil & Power 2021

Energy Capital Power ECP, formerly Africa Oil Power is excited to announce the official confirmation of several high-profile sponsors for the fourth edition of its national energy conference, South Sudan Oil Power SSOP 2021. Returning to...

COVID: ASI monuments to remain closed for visitors till May 31

All centrally-protected monuments under the Archaeological Survey of India ASI will continue to remain closed till May 31 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, Union Culture Minister Prahlad Patel said on Wednesday.An order to this effect was i...

EAMPL, Beowulf Mining sign pact to set up JV in Finland

Epsilon Advance Material EAMPL, a subsidiary of Epsilon Carbon, signed an MoU with Beowulf Mining plc to set up a joint venture company in Finland.The MoU acts as a formal market entry vehicle for Epsilon for supplying anode material into E...

Goa records 2,865 new COVID-19 infections, 70 deaths

Goa reported 2,865 new coronavirus cases and 70 deaths on Wednesday, the health department said.It took the states caseload to 1,27,639 while the death toll reached 1,874.The number of recovered patients rose to 92,974 with 2,840 persons ge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021