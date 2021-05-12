Huge cache of medicines dumped near MG Road: HC directs police to seize

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday was informed by a law student that a huge cache of medicines, having stamps which show they were meant for Delhi government hospitals, was dumped near the Ahinsa Sthal -- a Jain Temple -- on the Mehrauli-Gurgaon road.

The high court directed the police to immediately seize the cache of medicines lest people who come across it take the drugs and start using them.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli also directed lodging of a case in connection with dumping of the medicines and to start the investigation.

It directed that a status report regarding steps taken be placed before it on the next date of hearing on May 19. The dumping of the medicines was brought to the attention of the bench by a law student during the hearing of several pleas on various COVID-related issues, like lack of beds and medicines and blackmarketing of equipment, which are plaguing the national capital.

The law student, Sagar Mehlawat, told the bench that some of the medicines were expired, while others were well within their expiry dates and good to be used.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)