Gujarat: five killed, 10 injured after van falls into ravine

Four women and a man were killed and 10 others injured when the vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a ravine after being hit by a truck in Gujarat's Bharuch district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place when a van carrying 15 factory workers was heading towards Rajpipla town from Netrang, an official said.

It was hit by a speeding truck from behind, sub- inspector B K Pachani of Netrang police station said.

''A group of factory workers had hired the van to return home after finishing their shift. At Vandarveli village a speeding truck hit the vehicle from behind and drove off.

The impact caused the van to fall into ravine,'' he said.

The deceased were identified as Chandrika Vasava (23), Sonika Vasava (22), Pravina Vasava (18), Jyotsna Vasava (18) and Tiras Vasava (22), all from Bharuch district, he said.

A case has been registered and efforts were on to nab the unidentified truck driver, the official added.

