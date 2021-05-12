Bengal govt ready to provide land, support for manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines: Mamata tells PM Modi
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-05-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 18:11 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said her government is ready to provide land and all the required support for manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines.
In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Banerjee also called for liberal and proactive import of vaccines.
''Production of vaccines in the country is extremely inadequate... Globally, there are many manufacturers now... it is possible to identify the reputed and authentic manufacturers and speedily import vaccines from them from different parts of the world,'' she said.
''Liberal, proactive and discerning import of vaccination is the paramount need today,'' the chief minister added.
Banerjee said world players could also be encouraged to open up franchise operations in India.
''We, in West Bengal, are ready to provide land and support for any manufacturing/franchisee operation for authentic vaccine manufacturing,'' the TMC boss said in the letter to Modi.
