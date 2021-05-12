France takes "global approach" to post-Brexit deals, says government spokesman

France takes "global approach" to post-Brexit deals, says government spokesmanReuters | Paris | Updated: 12-05-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 18:17 IST
French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said Brexit issues were all related and not looked at in isolation when he was asked on Wednesday if the French government sought a delay to a financial services deal for Britain because of a row overfishing.
"We have a global approach to the agreements which have been signed to ensure commitments are met," Attal told a news conference.
