France takes "global approach" to post-Brexit deals, says government spokesman

French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said Brexit issues were all related and not looked at in isolation when he was asked on Wednesday if the French government sought a delay to a financial services deal for Britain because of a row overfishing.

"We have a global approach to the agreements which have been signed to ensure commitments are met," Attal told a news conference.

