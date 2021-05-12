Left Menu

2 factories gutted in fire at UP's Bulandshahr industrial area

Around six fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze and the fire was controlled within two hours, even so an adjacent godown of a PVC pipe factory caught fire, said chief fire officer Sunil Kumar Singh.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 12-05-2021 18:23 IST
A fire broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr industrial area on Wednesday morning in which two factories were gutted, officials said, adding that no casualties were reported. Smoke coming out from a menthol manufacturing unit was spotted by the watchman who called the owner Manoj Gupta following which the police and the fire department were informed. At the time of the incident, no one was present at the site, officials said. Around six fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze and the fire was controlled within two hours, even so an adjacent godown of a PVC pipe factory caught fire, said chief fire officer Sunil Kumar Singh. More than 20 drums of chemicals were blasted, leaping up more than 30 metres in the sky, he added. A team of National Disaster Response Force was also summoned and after five hours the blaze was doused.

The loss is being estimated at Rs 1 crore. A probe is underway to ascertain the cause of the fire, Singh said. PTI Corr MA MA MA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

