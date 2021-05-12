Reenat Sandhu appointed Secretary (West) in MEA

Reenat Sandhu appointed Secretary (West) in MEAPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 18:41 IST
Senior diplomat Reenat Sandhu has been appointed as Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Wednesday.
Sandhu, a 1989-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, is Officer on Special Duty (IP, South and Oceania) in the ministry.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Sandhu as Secretary (West) in the MEA, it said.
She will take over the charge from Vikas Swarup, who superannuates on June 30.
