Israel says kills 16 Hamas figures, including senior staff, in strike

Israel says kills 16 Hamas figures, including senior staff, in strikeReuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 12-05-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 18:42 IST
Israeli forces killed 16 Hamas figures, including a senior commander and weapons developers, in an air strike on a command post of the Palestinian Islamist faction in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, Israel's Shin Bet security service said.
Hamas did not immediately comment on the Israeli statement.
According to the Shin Bet, the dead from the strike include Bassim Issa, veteran Hamas brigade commander for Gaza City, Hamas cyber and missile technology chief Jomaa Tahla and 13 members of the faction's weapons manufacturing staff. (Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shin Bet
- Gaza Strip
- Islamist
- Angus MacSwan
- Israeli
- Palestinian
- Gaza City
- Israel
- Hamas
ALSO READ
Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of 'apartheid' crimes against Palestinians
Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of 'apartheid' crimes against Palestinians
Egyptian officials: Palestinians plan to call off elections
Egyptian officials: Palestinians plan to call off elections
Israeli ministers at odds over how swiftly to open up to tourism