Left Menu

UK PM Johnson has unpaid 535 pound debt - court document

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose personal finances have come under the spotlight over the renovation of his Downing Street apartment, has an unpaid debt of 535 pounds ($756.12) court records showed on Wednesday. The court judgement seen by Reuters did not name the other party in the case, but listed Boris Johnson and the address of his 10 Downing Street office.

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 19:01 IST
UK PM Johnson has unpaid 535 pound debt - court document

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose personal finances have come under the spotlight over the renovation of his Downing Street apartment, has an unpaid debt of 535 pounds ($756.12) court records showed on Wednesday.

The court judgement seen by Reuters did not name the other party in the case, but listed Boris Johnson and the address of his 10 Downing Street office. The record was dated Oct. 26 2020, and listed as 'Unsatisfied' meaning it was wholly or partly unpaid. It was first reported in the "Private Eye" magazine.

A spokesman for Johnson said his Downing Street office was "looking into this issue". "I can confirm it is nothing to do with the refurbishment of the Downing Street estate where all such bills have been duly paid either by the government or by the prime minister personally," he said.

When asked whether there should be concerns over Johnson's finances, the prime minister's press secretary said: "You should not be concerned, no." Johnson's finances have been the subject of extensive scrutiny in recent weeks, with electoral authorities investigating the funding of a refurbishment of his flat, and parliament investigating the declaration he made relating to a donor-funded foreign trip.

A county court judgement is issued when someone submits a claim and judges decide the money needs to be paid. The register of these judgements is used by banks and other financial institutions to determine an individual's credit rating. ($1 = 0.7076 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vaccine paucity: Maha suspends vaccination for 18-44 age group

Due to the acute shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in Maharashtra, the state government on Wednesday decided to temporarily suspend its drive to vaccinate people in the age group of 18 to 44 and divert the available stock of doses for the above...

India may overtake China as most populous country sooner than UN projections of 2027: Report

Chinese demographers say India will become the worlds most populous country earlier than the United Nations projection of 2027, surpassing China where a steady drop in the birth rate has been recorded in the last few years. India is expecte...

COVID-19 infections surge among prisoners in Bangkok

Nearly 3,000 inmates at two prisons in Thailands capital have tested positive for COVID-19, the Corrections Department said Wednesday, as the country battles a new wave of the coronavirus.The department said 1,785 of the 3,274 inmates teste...

Greece's Lamda eyes autumn start for airport site redevelopment

Lamda Development is hopeful that it can start one of Greeces biggest urban redevelopment plans in the autumn if it secures the property from the state next month, the groups top executive said on Wednesday. The 1,500-acre Hellenikon airpor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021