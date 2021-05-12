Russian jet escorts three French airforce planes over Black Sea - Ifx

Russian jet escorts three French airforce planes over Black Sea - IfxReuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-05-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 19:01 IST
Russia on Wednesday scrambled a Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jet to escort three French airforce planes over the Black Sea, Russia's Defence Ministry was cited by Interfax news agency as saying.
The French planes included two fighter jets and a refuelling aircraft, it said.
