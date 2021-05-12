Left Menu

Germany detains suspects for stoning synagogue, burning Israeli flags

German politicians on Wednesday condemned the three separate incidents as anti-Semitic attacks, which coincided with escalating cross-border violence between the Israeli military and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip. Police said three men in their early 20s were detained on Tuesday night and released after admitting to throwing stones at the window of a synagogue in the city of Bonn and burning an Israeli flag.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 12-05-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 19:05 IST
Germany detains suspects for stoning synagogue, burning Israeli flags

German police have detained more than a dozen men in three cities suspected of damaging a synagogue with stones, burning Israeli flags and starting a fire at a memorial for a Jewish house of prayer destroyed during the Nazi pogroms of 1938. German politicians on Wednesday condemned the three separate incidents as anti-Semitic attacks, which coincided with escalating cross-border violence between the Israeli military and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip.

Police said three men in their early 20s were detained on Tuesday night and released after admitting to throwing stones at the window of a synagogue in the city of Bonn and burning an Israeli flag. The suspects told police the Gaza-Israel violence had motivated them to throw stones at a synagogue.

Civilians on both sides took cover as Israel carried out hundreds of air strikes in Gaza on Wednesday and Palestinian militants fired multiple rockets at Tel Aviv and the southern city of Beersheba. At least 49 people in Gaza and six in Israel have been killed in the region's most intense hostilities since a 2014 war. In the northwestern German city of Muenster, police said they had detained 13 men who gathered outside a synagogue and burned Israeli flags. They have been charged with holding an illegal public gathering.

Armin Laschet, premier of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) where the incidents occurred, said police would boost security at Jewish sites in the region, which borders on Belgium and the Netherlands. "We will tolerate no anti-Semitism," said Laschet, who is the chancellor candidate for Angela Merkel's conservative bloc in the next national election in September.

In Duesseldorf, the NRW capital, attackers set on fire a garbage bag over a stone commemorating the Grand Synagogue in the city that was destroyed during Kristallnacht, a spree of looting and destruction of Jewish property across Nazi-ruled Germany and Austria in November 1938. "This anti-Semitic hate is a disgrace," German Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht said. "Synagogues and Jewish sites should be firmly protected."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vaccine paucity: Maha suspends vaccination for 18-44 age group

Due to the acute shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in Maharashtra, the state government on Wednesday decided to temporarily suspend its drive to vaccinate people in the age group of 18 to 44 and divert the available stock of doses for the above...

India may overtake China as most populous country sooner than UN projections of 2027: Report

Chinese demographers say India will become the worlds most populous country earlier than the United Nations projection of 2027, surpassing China where a steady drop in the birth rate has been recorded in the last few years. India is expecte...

COVID-19 infections surge among prisoners in Bangkok

Nearly 3,000 inmates at two prisons in Thailands capital have tested positive for COVID-19, the Corrections Department said Wednesday, as the country battles a new wave of the coronavirus.The department said 1,785 of the 3,274 inmates teste...

Greece's Lamda eyes autumn start for airport site redevelopment

Lamda Development is hopeful that it can start one of Greeces biggest urban redevelopment plans in the autumn if it secures the property from the state next month, the groups top executive said on Wednesday. The 1,500-acre Hellenikon airpor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021