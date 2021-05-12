Left Menu

Former India pacer RP Singh loses father to COVID-19

Former India cricketer Rudra Pratap Singh lost his father to COVID-19 on Wednesday. He left for his heavenly abode on 12th May after suffering from Covid. RIP Papa, he tweeted.RP Singh represented India in 14 Tests, 58 ODIs and 10 T20 Internationals before hanging his boots in September 2018.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 19:07 IST
Former India pacer RP Singh loses father to COVID-19

Former India cricketer Rudra Pratap Singh lost his father to COVID-19 on Wednesday. The 35-year-old left-arm pacer from Uttar Pradesh informed about the death of his father Shiv Prasad Singh on twitter.

''It is with deepest grief and sadness we inform the passing away of my father, Mr Shiv Prasad Singh. He left for his heavenly abode on 12th May after suffering from Covid. We request you to keep my beloved father in your thoughts and prayers. RIP Papa,'' he tweeted.

RP Singh represented India in 14 Tests, 58 ODIs and 10 T20 Internationals before hanging his boots in September 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Crunch time has arrived in United's bid to challenge City

The protests from fans have grabbed the headlines but if Manchester United want to really challenge their neighbours Manchester City for the title in the coming seasons, they will need to get their focus quickly back on to the field.On Tues...

Vaccine paucity: Maha suspends vaccination for 18-44 age group

Due to the acute shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in Maharashtra, the state government on Wednesday decided to temporarily suspend its drive to vaccinate people in the age group of 18 to 44 and divert the available stock of doses for the above...

India may overtake China as most populous country sooner than UN projections of 2027: Report

Chinese demographers say India will become the worlds most populous country earlier than the United Nations projection of 2027, surpassing China where a steady drop in the birth rate has been recorded in the last few years. India is expecte...

COVID-19 infections surge among prisoners in Bangkok

Nearly 3,000 inmates at two prisons in Thailands capital have tested positive for COVID-19, the Corrections Department said Wednesday, as the country battles a new wave of the coronavirus.The department said 1,785 of the 3,274 inmates teste...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021