Left Menu

HC: No politician should hold physical functions amid lockdown

The photographs of the function indicate that most of the time, the mask was on his Bhumres chin, the court said.The court said it would hear the matter further on May 13.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-05-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 19:18 IST
HC: No politician should hold physical functions amid lockdown

Expressing its displeasure with politicians for not following COVID-19 lockdown curbs imposed in Maharashtra, the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court on Wednesday said no leader or minister should conduct physical ceremonies or functions.

While hearing a suo motu (on its own) on COVID-19- related issues, a division bench of Justices R V Ghuge and B U Debadwar said no politician or minister shall conduct physical ceremonies or functions.

The bench was informed by an advocate that Shiv Sena leader and state cabinet minister Sandipan Bhumre had participated in inauguration functions where people had gathered in large numbers.

The court said it was compelled by circumstances created by politicians and leaders to direct such people to not conduct any physical ceremony or function till the lockdown restrictions are eased in Maharashtra.

''The Maharashtra Chief Minister has appealed to politicians to not organise such events, but still it is happening and there seems to be no action taken against the politician. What is this politician-police nexus?'' the court said.

The court was informed that while an FIR was lodged in the matter, the minister was not named as an accused.

''We are pained to note that the minister (Bhumre) was physically holding ceremonies in his constituency. There is no restriction on conducting ceremonies through virtual mode,'' it said.

The bench further asked if the lockdown restrictions and orders passed by the court on COVID-19-related issues in the interest of public health are meant only for the poor, and if politicians are above the law.

''We will refrain from drawing conclusions at this stage, but we cannot turn a blind eye to the fact that the minister gave consent to these functions and has physically attended them. The photographs of the function indicate that most of the time, the mask was on his (Bhumre's) chin,'' the court said.

The court said it would hear the matter further on May 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Crunch time has arrived in United's bid to challenge City

The protests from fans have grabbed the headlines but if Manchester United want to really challenge their neighbours Manchester City for the title in the coming seasons, they will need to get their focus quickly back on to the field.On Tues...

Vaccine paucity: Maha suspends vaccination for 18-44 age group

Due to the acute shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in Maharashtra, the state government on Wednesday decided to temporarily suspend its drive to vaccinate people in the age group of 18 to 44 and divert the available stock of doses for the above...

India may overtake China as most populous country sooner than UN projections of 2027: Report

Chinese demographers say India will become the worlds most populous country earlier than the United Nations projection of 2027, surpassing China where a steady drop in the birth rate has been recorded in the last few years. India is expecte...

COVID-19 infections surge among prisoners in Bangkok

Nearly 3,000 inmates at two prisons in Thailands capital have tested positive for COVID-19, the Corrections Department said Wednesday, as the country battles a new wave of the coronavirus.The department said 1,785 of the 3,274 inmates teste...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021