Left Menu

150-bed COVID-centre with oxygen support at Bengaluru airport

Fairfax Financial Holdings Group, the promoters of Bangalores Kempegowda International Airport, has funded in setting up of a 150-bed, oxygenated COVID-19 treatment centre at the airport to bolster the healthcare infrastructure, which will start functioning from May 18, a release said on Wednesday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-05-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 19:20 IST
150-bed COVID-centre with oxygen support at Bengaluru airport

Fairfax Financial Holdings Group, the promoters of Bangalore's Kempegowda International Airport, has funded in setting up of a 150-bed, oxygenated COVID-19 treatment centre at the airport to bolster the healthcare infrastructure, which will start functioning from May 18, a release said on Wednesday. The initiative is funded by Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiary Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, it said. The Canada-based group has committed USD 5-million (Rs 37 crore) to provide COVID-19 relief in India, as according to the release. The facility, located near the cargo terminals at the Bangalore Airport and is designed to be a transit oxygen delivery centre is equipped to treat patients with mild hypoxia, it said. Mild hypoxia is a medical condition in which the body or a region of the body is deprived of adequate oxygen supply at the tissue level. ''We are saddened by the current crisis in India resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Fairfax wishes to assist India in traversing this incredibly difficult time and are hopeful that our commitment will provide some relief to India and its health-care system,'' Prem Watsa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited.

The centre would provide much-needed relief and treatment for patients requiring oxygen support until they are able to get admission in a hospital. Besides, the centre would be equipped with a pharmacy, pathology unit, station for nurses, rest rooms and a dining area. Suitable drinking water facilities and visitor areas are provided. An ambulance would be on standby round-the clock to cater to emergencies, BIAL said. The Fairfax-led initiative, in partnership with GiveIndia, is part-funded by Kempegowda International Airport Foundation (KIAF), BIAL said, adding the initiative will be managed by Fairfax Financial Holdings Group's investee companies – KIAF and Quess Corp Limited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Crunch time has arrived in United's bid to challenge City

The protests from fans have grabbed the headlines but if Manchester United want to really challenge their neighbours Manchester City for the title in the coming seasons, they will need to get their focus quickly back on to the field.On Tues...

Vaccine paucity: Maha suspends vaccination for 18-44 age group

Due to the acute shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in Maharashtra, the state government on Wednesday decided to temporarily suspend its drive to vaccinate people in the age group of 18 to 44 and divert the available stock of doses for the above...

India may overtake China as most populous country sooner than UN projections of 2027: Report

Chinese demographers say India will become the worlds most populous country earlier than the United Nations projection of 2027, surpassing China where a steady drop in the birth rate has been recorded in the last few years. India is expecte...

COVID-19 infections surge among prisoners in Bangkok

Nearly 3,000 inmates at two prisons in Thailands capital have tested positive for COVID-19, the Corrections Department said Wednesday, as the country battles a new wave of the coronavirus.The department said 1,785 of the 3,274 inmates teste...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021