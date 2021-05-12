Left Menu

Specific districts assigned to Assam ministers for monitoring COVID situation

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 12-05-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 19:24 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday assigned specific districts to the ministers of his Cabinet to monitor the COVID-19 situation.

The decision in this regard was taken in the first Cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister on Tuesday.

''The ministers will monitor the trend in the number of COVID-19 cases and compliance of COVID-19 related restrictions in the districts assigned to them,'' an official release said.

They will also assess the adequacy of healthcare facilities to meet the present and the anticipated number of cases, besides guiding and supporting the district administrations by coordinating with the Health and Family Welfare and other departments.

The ministers will keep the chief minister and the health minister informed about the situation on a regular basis, the release said.

According to a government order which comes into force with immediate effect, Sarma himself will monitor the COVID-19 situation in the district of Majuli, the constituency of former chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Ranjit Kumar Dass has been assigned Barpeta, Bajali, and Bongaigaon districts, while the COVID-19 situation in Jorhat and Golaghat districts will be monitored by Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, an official release said.

The COVID-19 situation in Kokrajhar, Chirang, and Baksa will be looked after by Handloom and Textiles Minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma, while Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary will monitor Nalbari, Kamrup, and Udalguri districts.

Monitoring of the coronavirus situation in Cachar, Hailakandi, and Karimganj districts has been assigned to Environment and Forest Minister Parimal Shuklabaidya, while the condition in Nagaon and Hojai will be assessed by Health and Family Welfare Minister Keshav Mahanta.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu will look after Dhemaji and Lakhimpur districts, while Urban Development Minister Ashok Singhal will oversee the COVID-19 situation in Sonitpur, Darrang, and Biswanath districts.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Jogen Mohan will keep track of the situation in West Karbi Anglong, Karbi Anglong, and Dima Hasao, while Tea Tribes Welfare Minister Sanjay Kishan will monitor Tinsukia and Dibrugarh, and Finance Minister Ajanta Neog will assess the situation in Dhubri and Lakhimpur.

Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika will monitor Morigaon and Goalpara districts, while Power Minister Bimal Bora will keep track of the COVID-19 situation in Sivasagar and Charaideo districts, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

