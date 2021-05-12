Italy, Germany want de-escalation in Israel, Gaza -Di Maio
"We strongly request all the parties to immediately take measures aimed at de-escalation and to exercise the greatest restraint," De Maio said in a statement. Israel warplanes have pounded Gaza this week, while Palestinian militants have rained rockets into Israel in the most intense hostilities between the two sides in years. Six people have been killed in Israel, medical officials said.Reuters | Rome | Updated: 12-05-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 19:30 IST
Italy and Germany want an immediate end to the violence between Israel and Palestinian militants, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Wednesday after talks with his German counterpart. "We strongly request all the parties to immediately take measures aimed at de-escalation and to exercise the greatest restraint," De Maio said in a statement.
Israel warplanes have pounded Gaza this week, while Palestinian militants have rained rockets into Israel in the most intense hostilities between the two sides in years. At least 53 people have been killed in Gaza, according to the enclave's health ministry. Six people have been killed in Israel, medical officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Germany
- Palestinian
- Italy
- German
- Luigi Di Maio
- Gaza
- Israel
- Italian
ALSO READ
German, French ministers back U.S. idea for 21% minimum tax rate -Zeit
UPDATE 2-Euro zone bond yields edge higher, Italy briefly under pressure
German, French ministers back U.S. on 21% minimum corporate tax rate -Zeit
Italy receives $12.1 billion of demand for U.S. dollar bonds
German govt lifts 2021 GDP growth forecast to 3.5%, sees 3.6% in 2022