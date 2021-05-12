Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 19:37 IST
On way to hospital, oxygen tanker falls into ditch in Delhi's Civil Lines

An oxygen tanker met with an accident as it turned turtle after the vehicle allegedly fell into a roadside ditch in north Delhi's Civil Lines area, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place late on Tuesday night, they said.

On reaching the spot, the tanker was found to have fallen in a ditch dug by the Public Works Department (PWD) for some construction work near Swami Narain Mandir on Outer Ring Road, the police said.

''Immediately, a crane from the traffic police and another hydraulic crane were arranged by local police at the spot. On interrogation, the tanker driver Raju disclosed that due to lack of sleep over the last few days, his eyes winked and he lost control over vehicle,'' said Anto Alphonse, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North).

''He further disclosed that after filling oxygen supply in Tirath Ram Hospital, he was proceeding to Shanti Mukund Hospital in Karkari Mor,'' Alphonse added.

As the matter related to oxygen supply needed for COVID-19 patients, the rescue operation was launched and the cranes were able to lift the tanker out of the ditch after about an hour, he said.

Meanwhile, the oxygen supply was managed with the help of Ionex company for patients in Shanti Mukund Hospital and a tanker was also diverted from Moolchand Hospital to Shanti Mukund Hospital, the DCP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

