Lockdown enforced, violators booked, fine levied: Collector

Puducherry May 12 (PTI): The two-week-long COVID lockdown enforced from May 10 has been enforced strictly in view of the spread of the pandemic here, district Collector Parva Garg said on Wednesday.

Already, there was a night curfew in force from midnight to 5 AM the next day while the lockdown has been enforced to be effective from midnight on May 10 till midnight on May 24, she said.

Essential activities were permitted till noon every day during the lockdown, she said.

''The government is enforcing the lockdown strictly and as of May 11 police have imposed a fine on 2,176 people for violating the norms and cases booked against 33 people,'' she said.

There has been spike in number of COVID-19 cases here and the test positivity rate had touched 21.9 per cent as on May 11, Garg said.

Containment zones had been created in Puducherry: There were 159 such zones in Puducherry taluk followed by 156 in Oilgae taluk and 90 containment zones in Villianoor taluk, she said.

Officers were monitoring the zones.

Flying squads of the Department of Revenue and Disaster Management were also inspecting the containment zones regularly, she said.

Beat police were also monitoring the containment zones in areas identified to be hot spots, she said.

Essential commodities were supplied to the residents in the containment zones with the cooperation of traders association of Puducherry, she said.

The district administration was also roping in NGOs and volunteers to fight the virus. Those willing to join hands with the administration to carry out anti-COVID measures could contact the tahsildars concerned, the Collector added.

