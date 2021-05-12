10 held for cybercrime in Jharkhand; mobile phones, laptop seized

The Jharkhand Police on Wednesday arrested 10 people in Deoghar district for their alleged involvement in cybercrime and seized 11 mobile phones, a laptop and unaccounted cash of around Rs 8,000 from their possession.

Acting on a tip-off, policemen conducted search operation at several locations of the district and held the 10 cybercriminals, Deoghar SP Ashwini Kumar Sinha said.

He said 11 mobile phones, 18 SIM and 10 ATM cards, a laptop, four passbooks, a motorcycle and Rs 8,000 in cash were seized from their possession.

The raids were conducted at several villages under the jurisdiction of Sarwan and Madhupr police stations, the SP said.

