Left Menu

China calls for restraint after Israel-Palestinian clashes

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 12-05-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 19:53 IST
China calls for restraint after Israel-Palestinian clashes

China's special envoy on the Middle East, Zhai Jun, on Wednesday expressed "deep concern" over escalating clashes between Palestinians and Israel and urged all parties to exercise restraint to avoid further casualties.

In a meeting with Arab envoys and the chief representative of the Arab League in China, Zhai said Beijing would continue to push the U.N. Security Council to take action on the situation in East Jerusalem as soon as possible, according to a foreign ministry statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Parks not only safe, but essential during pandemic: Drexel study

Parks played an important role for people seeking respite from the toll of social isolation during the pandemic, and they did so without increasing the spread of COVID-19, according to new research from Drexel University. The study looked a...

PM says states should operationalise ventilators in time-bound manner, resolve technical, training issues with manufacturers' help.

PM says states should operationalise ventilators in time-bound manner, resolve technical, training issues with manufacturers help....

Iranian without valid documents arrested

An Iranian, who was eking out a living by strumming a guitar and singing songs in the streets, was arrested here on Wednesday for not carrying proper travel papers and overstaying in the country, police said.The 39-year-old Iran national wa...

Dr Vardhan applauds dedication shown by state administrations in fight against COVID

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare today interacted with State Health Ministers and Principal Secretaries Additional Chief Secretaries of 8 states in the presence of Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Union Minister of S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021