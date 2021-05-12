Minnesota judge rules aggravated factors in George Floyd murder

Minnesota judge rules aggravated factors in George Floyd murderReuters | Updated: 12-05-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 19:54 IST
A Minnesota judge ruled aggravating factors were involved in the death of George Floyd, opening the possibility of a longer sentence for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, court records revealed on Wednesday.
Chauvin - the white former officer convicted in Minnesota state court of murdering Floyd, a Black man - is scheduled to be sentenced on multiple murder and manslaughter convictions on June 25. (Editing by Barbara Goldberg Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Derek Chauvin
- Minneapolis
- George Floyd
- Chizu Nomiyama
- Floyd
- Minnesota
ALSO READ
Biden asks Congress for police reform bill by George Floyd death anniversary
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin asks judge for new trial
Ex-Minneapolis policeman Chauvin asks judge for new trial
Four ex-cops indicted on U.S. civil rights charges in George Floyd killing
Four ex-cops face U.S. rights charges in George Floyd killing