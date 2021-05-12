Left Menu

U.S. vows to keep speaking out until China stops 'genocide'

Reuters | New York | Updated: 12-05-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 19:55 IST
The United States will keep "speaking out until China's government stops its crimes against humanity and the genocide of Uyghurs and other minorities in Xinjiang," U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a virtual event at the U.N. on Xinjiang, Britain's U.N. Ambassador Barbara Woodward described the situation as "one of the worst human rights crises of our time," while Germany's U.N. Ambassador Christoph Heusgen said countries who sponsored the event faced "massive Chinese threat."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

