U.S. vows to keep speaking out until China stops 'genocide'

The United States will keep "speaking out until China's government stops its crimes against humanity and the genocide of Uyghurs and other minorities in Xinjiang," U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a virtual event at the U.N. on Xinjiang, Britain's U.N. Ambassador Barbara Woodward described the situation as "one of the worst human rights crises of our time," while Germany's U.N. Ambassador Christoph Heusgen said countries who sponsored the event faced "massive Chinese threat."

