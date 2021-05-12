Russia calls on Israel to halt settlement activities in Palestinian territories

Russia calls on Israel to halt settlement activities in Palestinian territoriesReuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-05-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 20:01 IST
Sergei Vershinin, a Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, called on Israel on Wednesday to "immediately" stop all settlement activities in the Palestinian Territories, RIA news agency reported.
Vershinin also said that Moscow called for the "status quo of Jerusalem's sacred sites" to be respected, RIA reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
