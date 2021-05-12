Jammu and Kashmir logs 4,509 fresh COVID cases, 65 deaths

Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 4,509 fresh COVID cases, taking the tally to 2,29,407, while 65 deaths in the past 24 hours pushed the toll 2,912 in the Union Territory, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 1,759 were from the Jammu division and 2,750 from the Kashmir division, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 863 cases, followed by 621 in Jammu district and 377 in Baramulla district.

The number of active cases has reached 51,542 in the Union Territory, while 1,74,953 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The death toll due to the disease rose to 2,912 as 65 fresh fatalities -- 46 in the Jammu region and 19 in the Kashmir valley -- were reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, police have arrested 145 people and lodged 92 FIRs, besides realising fine to the tune of Rs 1,09,200 from 678 people for violating the COVID guidelines in the Kashmir valley, a spokesman said.

He said 15 vehicles were also seized in Budgam and Kulgam for violating restrictions and indulging in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals.

Four shopkeepers were also booked by the police in Ganderbal and Handwara for violating COVID-19 norms. PTI MIJ SNE

